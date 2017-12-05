Darling will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Canucks.

Darling has struggled recently, compiling a 1-3-1 record while posting an ugly 3.37 GAA and .887 save percentage in his last five appearances. The 28-year-old goaltender will look to right the ship Tuesday in a favorable road matchup with a Canucks club that's only averaging 2.42 goals per game at home this season, 29th in the NHL.