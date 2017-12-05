Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Tuesday in Vancouver
Darling will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Canucks.
Darling has struggled recently, compiling a 1-3-1 record while posting an ugly 3.37 GAA and .887 save percentage in his last five appearances. The 28-year-old goaltender will look to right the ship Tuesday in a favorable road matchup with a Canucks club that's only averaging 2.42 goals per game at home this season, 29th in the NHL.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Struggles in defeat•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Impressive in shootout loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Receives starting nod Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Notches seventh win Sunday versus Preds•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets Sunday's starting nod•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...