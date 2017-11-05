Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting versus Arizona
Darling will tend the twine Saturday against Arizona.
After receiving a rest day Thursday following a poor three goal performance against Anaheim, Darling will return to his starting duties. In his first season with Carolina the 28-year-old hasn't been off to a hot start, only recording a mere .897 save percentage in his first eight starts. However with a matchup against a one-win Arizona squad on deck, this is a good opportunity for Darling to deliver his first shut down performance.
