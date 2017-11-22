Darling will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Rangers.

Darling has been pretty inconsistent of late. The American netminder has been razor-sharp in four of his last six outings, allowing a single goal in each of those starts, but he's been shelled in his other two appearances, giving up a combined nine goals in losses to the Blackhawks and Islanders. He'll hope to bring his A game Wednesday in a home matchup with a Rangers squad that's averaging 2.86 goals per game on the road this season, 15th in the NHL.