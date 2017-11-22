Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Wednesday against New York
Darling will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Rangers.
Darling has been pretty inconsistent of late. The American netminder has been razor-sharp in four of his last six outings, allowing a single goal in each of those starts, but he's been shelled in his other two appearances, giving up a combined nine goals in losses to the Blackhawks and Islanders. He'll hope to bring his A game Wednesday in a home matchup with a Rangers squad that's averaging 2.86 goals per game on the road this season, 15th in the NHL.
