Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Steals road win in Washington
Darling saved 27 of 28 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.
This was Darling's first win since Dec. 16, as the prized offseason acquisition has struggled to meet expectations to this point of the season. However, Cam Ward hasn't exactly been a brick wall, and a statement win over Washington could prove to be a kick-starter for a better second half from Darling. Still, at this stage of the game, it's probably best to keep expectations in check and continue to be selective with Darling's matchups for the immediate future.
