Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Still no timetable for return

Darling (lower body) skated Monday but there remains no official timetable for his return, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The update came from head coach, Rod Brind'Amour. The fact Darling has resumed skating is encouraging but he still appears a week or so away from returning to game action. Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney will continue splitting crease time until Darling is deemed fit for action.