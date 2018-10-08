Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Still no timetable for return
Darling (lower body) skated Monday but there remains no official timetable for his return, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The update came from head coach, Rod Brind'Amour. The fact Darling has resumed skating is encouraging but he still appears a week or so away from returning to game action. Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney will continue splitting crease time until Darling is deemed fit for action.
