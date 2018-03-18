Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Stopping pucks Sunday

Darling will be the road starter in Sunday's game against the Islanders, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Darling will be in net for the second half of back-to-back matchups, and he's been 1-4-0 with a .887 save percentage in such games. That doesn't sound appealing stacked up against the Islanders' eighth-ranked offense (3.2 goals per game). However, this is no surprise to fantasy owners of Darling, who have dealt with the ups and downs of a goalie who has produced a troublesome 11 wings in 37 appearances this season.