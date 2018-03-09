Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Stops 22 in win
Darling made 22 saves on 24 shots in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Darling picked up a win over his old team, a rare bright spot in what has been a disappointing season for him. The 29-year-old only has 11 wins in 37 games and he has proven unable to unseat Cam Ward in Carolina. This victory does nothing to cover the fact Darling has a 3.06 GAA and an .890 save percentage.
