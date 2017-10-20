Darling made 25 saves in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Darling's shutout bid was ended by Sean Monahan with 3:28 to play, but the former Chicago netminder held on for the victory to improve to 2-1-1 with his new team. While he came in with an ugly .893 save percentage, this effort raised Darling's season mark to a more respectable .911.