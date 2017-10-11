Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Stops 25 in overtime loss
Darling turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus.
Only Sonny Milano was able to solve Darling, breaking a scoreless tie with 9:59 to play then potting the overtime winner after Jeff Skinner forced the extra session with a late goal. Darling ranked sixth in the NHL with a .924 save percentage as a member of the Blackhawks last season, but his .889 mark through two starts with the Hurricanes leaves a lot to be desired.
