Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Struggles again Thursday

Darling gave up five goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Darling's forgettable campaign continues, as he took the routine loss here even though his team held a 29-22 edge in shots. With four regulation losses in his last five appearances to go with a 3.05 GAA and .891 save percentage overall, the offseason acquisition is doing little to challenge Cam Ward for the No. 1 job in net.