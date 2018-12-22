Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Struggles continue in minors

Darling stopped just 22 of 28 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Friday.

This has truly been a forgettable season for the Hurricanes' former starting netminder. After clearing waivers and winding up at AHL Charlotte at the end of November, Darling was recalled for one game -- in which he allowed five goals in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals on Dec. 14 -- and was promptly sent back down. Unfortunately, he has been no better with the Checkers, posting a 2-2-0 record, 3.42 GAA and .872 save percentage in his last five games. Looking ahead, unless there is an injury to either Petr Mrazek or Curtis McElhinney, it is highly unlikely you will see Darling back in the NHL anytime soon.