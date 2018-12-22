Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Struggles continue in minors
Darling stopped just 22 of 28 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Friday.
This has truly been a forgettable season for the Hurricanes' former starting netminder. After clearing waivers and winding up at AHL Charlotte at the end of November, Darling was recalled for one game -- in which he allowed five goals in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals on Dec. 14 -- and was promptly sent back down. Unfortunately, he has been no better with the Checkers, posting a 2-2-0 record, 3.42 GAA and .872 save percentage in his last five games. Looking ahead, unless there is an injury to either Petr Mrazek or Curtis McElhinney, it is highly unlikely you will see Darling back in the NHL anytime soon.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Demoted to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Really struggling•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Back in action versus Washington•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Back with big club•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Remains in Carolina's system•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Will be subjected to waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...