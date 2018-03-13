Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Struggles continue Monday
Darling allowed four goals on 21 shots during Monday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Considering the Rangers entered this contest in poor form, this checks out as another discouraging showing from Darling. The first-year Hurricane owns an 11-17-7 record, .888 save percentage and 3.08 GAA for the campaign. Not only do those numbers make him a risky fantasy option, they qualify the 29-year-old netminder as one of the bigger disappointments at the position after being a popular breakout candidate entering the 2017-18 season.
