Darling made 21 saves on 24 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Friday.

Darling has been consistently inconsistent, and Friday marked another instance as he followed up two strong performances with a below-average showing against the Rangers. Of his past 10 performances, half have been under .900 in save percentage, giving him too wide a range of likely outcomes to really trust him.

