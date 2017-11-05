Darling stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Darling stood tall in the loss and was a prime reason the Hurricanes came away with a single point. The 28-year-old bounced back after a disappointing effort against Anaheim in which he was burned for three goals on just 25 shots. While Darling looked great Saturday, it's hard to be confident in him from a fantasy perspective moving forward. He owns a lackluster .903 save percentage and has managed just three wins in nine appearances, so while he may see plenty of action, don't expect impressive numbers.