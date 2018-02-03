Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Surrenders four to Red Wings

Darling allowed four goals on 38 shots during Friday's 4-1 loss to Detroit.

While it's difficult to throw to much shade Darling's way for Friday's outcome, his disappointing campaign continued. Carolina allowed 13 high-danger scoring chances, and Detroit scored on three shots from prime real estate. Still, Darling's poor play has been a season-long drag on the Hurricanes and fantasy owners, as he now sports a disastrous .892 save percentage and 3.06 GAA for the year. Start him at your own risk.