Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Surrenders three goals in loss
Darling gave up three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.
This game was much closer than the final score would indicate, as Darling didn't concede his third goal until there was 2:33 left to play (Tampa Bay tacked on two empty-netters after that). The former Blackhawks backup scuffled down the stretch last season after playing brilliantly for most of the campaign and has continued that downward trend with his new team judging by his .896 save percentage.
