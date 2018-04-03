Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Surrenders three in loss
Darling saved 31 of 34 shots during Monday's 3-2 loss to Florida.
While it's been a season to forget for Darling, he's been slightly better of late with a .920 save percentage through his past three outings. However, with a 13-20-7 record, .888 save percentage and 3.15 GAA for the campaign, it's been difficult to trust the 29-year-old netminder. Darling has three more years on his contract at a $4.15 million cap hit, so he will likely be given another opportunity to find his game and claim the No. 1 job next season.
