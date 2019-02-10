Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Takes leave of absence
Darling (personal) will step away from AHL Charlotte indefinitely, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Darling has been in the minors since mid-December and it's certainly been a struggle. He's posted a .882 save percentage and 3.40 GAA alongside a 5-6-0 record. GM Don Waddell said that the 30-year-old would take some time off to mentally regroup. This should benefit him quite a bit and here's hoping he'll return healthier at the mental level.
