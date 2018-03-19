Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Takes win despite blowing 2-goal lead
Darling allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Islanders on Sunday.
The 29-year-old blew a 2-goal lead and nearly coughed up another game before his offense bailed him out Sunday night. The Hurricanes offense outscoring the opposition is about all owners can hope for when Darling is in net these days. He came into Sunday with an .888 save percentage and 3.08 GAA, and those numbers didn't improve much after the victory. He is also just 12-17-7 in 38 appearances.
