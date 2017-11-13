Darling will be the starting netminder for Monday's contest with Dallas, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

This season marks a huge milestone for Darling, as it is his first as an NHL franchise's No. 1 goalie. So far Darling has been good, but nowhere near great, posting a 2.49 GAA and .906 save percentage to go along with a 4-3-4 record. Surprisingly, the former University of Maine Black Bear has performed worse at home in Raleigh this season, owning a 2-1-3 record, 2.73 GAA, and .898 save percentage. Monday, a Dallas Stars team that has scored five goals in two of their past three games rolls in to town to take on Darling and the Canes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories