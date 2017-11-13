Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Tending twine Monday
Darling will be the starting netminder for Monday's contest with Dallas, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
This season marks a huge milestone for Darling, as it is his first as an NHL franchise's No. 1 goalie. So far Darling has been good, but nowhere near great, posting a 2.49 GAA and .906 save percentage to go along with a 4-3-4 record. Surprisingly, the former University of Maine Black Bear has performed worse at home in Raleigh this season, owning a 2-1-3 record, 2.73 GAA, and .898 save percentage. Monday, a Dallas Stars team that has scored five goals in two of their past three games rolls in to town to take on Darling and the Canes.
