Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Tending twine Thursday
Darling will defend the cage against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Darling is 0-2-1 in his prior four outings, along with a 3.89 GAA. With the Canes in playoff contention, the Virginia native probably won't get a ton of starts, as the club will want to ride a resurgent Cam Ward as long as possible. The 28-year-old Darling will get the change to square off with his former club on Thursday -- likely the reason coach Bill Peters gave him the nod.
