Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Tending twine Tuesday
Darling will be between the pipes for Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
While he may have two wins in his previous three contests, Darling still posted a 3.04 GAA in those outings -- relying on his offense to bail him out. The 28-year-old's first season as a starter has been a disaster, as he is 12-17-7 with a .889 save percentage and frequently found himself relegated to the bench in favor of veteran Cam Ward. Although the Canes may be stuck with him after signing him to a four-year, $16.6 million contract, fantasy owners may want to consider pursuing other goaltending options heading into 2018-19.
