Darling will patrol the blue paint against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Darling got a win in his first start of the season, despite giving up four goals to the Wild. The 28-year-old will be hoping for a significantly better performance versus Columbus -- a team he has yet to face in his career.

