Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Turns aside 20 shots in Friday win
Darling stopped 20 of 21 shots faced during Friday's 4-1 over the Capitals.
Darling gets back in the win column with a solid performance to keep the Canes' playoff hopes alive. It's safe to say that Darling's first season in Raleigh has been a disappointment, but with Cam Ward's career winding down, the 29-year-old may get another shot to stake his claim as a starting NHL net minder and should be serviceable net minder in fantasy leagues - provided competition isn't brought in over the summer.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Makes 41 saves in 4-3 loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Drawing spot start Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Blitzed by Oilers in home start•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Takes win despite blowing two-goal lead•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...