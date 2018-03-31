Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Turns aside 20 shots in Friday win

Darling stopped 20 of 21 shots faced during Friday's 4-1 over the Capitals.

Darling gets back in the win column with a solid performance to keep the Canes' playoff hopes alive. It's safe to say that Darling's first season in Raleigh has been a disappointment, but with Cam Ward's career winding down, the 29-year-old may get another shot to stake his claim as a starting NHL net minder and should be serviceable net minder in fantasy leagues - provided competition isn't brought in over the summer.