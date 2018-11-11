Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Unravels late against Wings
Darling permitted three goals on 32 shots from the Red Wings on Saturday, not including the shootout winner to Frans Nielsen in the 4-3 home loss.
Darling was in cruise control for most of the game, but Anthony Mantha put the puck behind him twice in the third period to force overtime, and Carolina's top netminder was done in by Frans Nielsen -- the NHL's all-time shootout leader -- in the skills competition. By no means was this a poor performance from Darling; check out the highlight reel for his amazing save on Mantha in overtime, but counterpart Jonathan Bernier made 49 saves at the other end and simply outdueled him in Raleigh.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Pitted against Detroit for second straight start•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Picks up first win of season•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal versus Blackhawks•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Allows three goals Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Saturday in Vegas•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...