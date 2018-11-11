Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Unravels late against Wings

Darling permitted three goals on 32 shots from the Red Wings on Saturday, not including the shootout winner to Frans Nielsen in the 4-3 home loss.

Darling was in cruise control for most of the game, but Anthony Mantha put the puck behind him twice in the third period to force overtime, and Carolina's top netminder was done in by Frans Nielsen -- the NHL's all-time shootout leader -- in the skills competition. By no means was this a poor performance from Darling; check out the highlight reel for his amazing save on Mantha in overtime, but counterpart Jonathan Bernier made 49 saves at the other end and simply outdueled him in Raleigh.