Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Wheels continue to fall off game
Darling made 19 saves in a 3-1 loss to Detroit on Saturday night.
So much for Darling becoming a darling in Carolina. This former back-up was supposed to become a starter in Raleigh, but that just hasn't worked out. Darling is 3-7 in his last 10 starts (dating back to Dec. 16). And since that start, his save percentage is an abysmal .793. Yes, that's a mile below hockey's Mendoza line. Darling should be on the wire. That is, unless you like anchors.
