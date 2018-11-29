Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Will be subjected to waivers

Darling will be waived by the Hurricanes on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Darling's had his fair shake in Raleigh, but the goalie formerly with the Blackhawks posted a 15-25-8 record, 3.17 GAA and .889 save percentage over 47 starts and 50 total games with the Hurricanes. Darling is in the second year of a contract that pays him $4.15 million annually, and it's readily apparent that his production doesn't match the bankroll. It'll be interesting to see if the Flyers scoop up Darling after waiving Calvin Pickard and retooling their management team this week. Meanwhile, Curtis McElhinney and Petr Mrazek suddenly have better job security for the Hurricanes.