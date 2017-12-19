Darling allowed eight goals on just 35 shots during Tuesday's 8-1 loss to Toronto.

After making 35 saves in a 2-1 win over Carolina last time out, this was a disastrous showing from Darling. He's struggled to find his footing as a true No. 1 netminder with an 8-10-6 record, .896 save percentage and 2.87 GAA. It's safe to label him as one of the biggest fantasy disappointments to this point, however, there's still potential for improvement moving forward.

