Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Will match up against Blackhawks
Darling will square off versus his former Blackhawks team Saturday, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
After being traded away during the offseason, Darling will make his first appearance in goal against the 'Hawks. The netminder was stellar in his previous two outings -- giving up just one goal in each contest -- despite registering only one victory. Chicago has been peppering opposing goalies with shots (33.8 per game) and should continue to do so Saturday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Saves 30 for fourth win•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting versus Florida•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Suffers shootout loss against Arizona•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting versus Arizona•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gives up three goals in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Sunday against Anaheim•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...