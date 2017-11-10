Darling will square off versus his former team Chicago on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

After being traded away during the offseason, Darling will make his first appearance in goal against the Hawks. The netminder has been stellar in his previous two outings -- giving up just one goal in each contest -- despite registering only one victory. Chicago has been peppering opposing goalies with shots (33.8 per game) and should continue to do so Saturday.