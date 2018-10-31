Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Yields three goals in loss
Darling allowed three goals on 31 shots in his season debut against the Bruins on Tuesday.
A lower-body injury kept Darling out for the first few weeks of the season. Darling was a great backup during three seasons with the Blackhawks, but his first season with the Hurricanes was rough, as he went 13-21-7 with a .888 save percentage and 3.18 GAA. He should have more help in 2018-19, but that didn't matter much Tuesday. The Hurricanes outshot the Bruins, 44-31, and still Darling took the loss.
