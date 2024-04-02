Morrow signed a three-year, entry-level conract with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes selected Morrow with the 40th overall pick in the 2021 Entry Draft. The 21-year-old American defender recently finished up his junior season at UMass, during which he racked up six goals and 30 points through 37 contests. Carolina has four pending unrestricted free agents among its NHL defensive corps, so Morrow should have a good chance of making the Hurricanes' 23-man roster out of training camp next year.