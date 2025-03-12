Walker scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Walker ended an 11-game point drought with the goal, which was his first tally since Nov. 29 versus the Panthers. The defenseman has been a fixture in the Hurricanes' lineup this season, but he has struggled on offense. He has just 12 points with 108 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 71 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 65 appearances. Last year's 29 points over 81 games between the Flyers and Avalanche will likely be considered an anomaly in Walker's career, but regression has hit him harder than expected in 2024-25, especially considering the strength of the Hurricanes' roster.