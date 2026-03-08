default-cbs-image
Walker scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Walker's point streak is up to five games (two goals, four assists). The 31-year-old defenseman continues to make the most of a top-four role. He has six goals, 20 points, 133 shots on net, 100 hits, 96 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 63 appearances. While his offense is hot, he'll have some extra appeal in fantasy, but that value is likely to fade before the end of the campaign.

