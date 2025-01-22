Walker notched an assist, six shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Walker ended a nine-game point drought with the helper. He took a shot that banked in past Jake Oettinger off the body of Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Walker has been fairly limited on offense this season with 10 points and 812 shots on net over 48 outings. The 30-year-old has added 54 blocked shots, 49 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating while filling a bottom-four role.