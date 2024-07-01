Walker signed a five-year, $18 million contract with the Hurricanes on Monday.
Walker had 10 goals, 29 points, 50 PIM, 116 hits and 127 blocks across 81 regular-season games between Philadelphia and Colorado in 2023-24. The 29-year-old might serve in a top-four capacity with Carolina, but he probably won't get much ice time on the power play.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Reaches 10-goal mark•
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Returns to lineup•
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Cleared to play against Jackets•
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Begins frantic comeback•
-
Avalanche's Sean Walker: Scores two goals Saturday•