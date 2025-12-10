Walker logged an assist and six blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Walker hasn't scored in 14 games, but he has earned four assists over his last 11 outings. His play from early November was never going to last, but he is still in a top-four role as one of the Hurricanes' most reliable defensemen in his own zone. He's at a total of 10 points, 65 shots on net, 47 hits, 46 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 29 appearances. Considering he had just 16 points in 82 regular-season contests in 2024-25, he's on track for a much better year.