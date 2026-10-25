Walker tallied a goal, posted a plus-2 rating, placed three shots on net and recorded three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over St. Louis.

Walker was heavily involved in the winning effort, as he opened the scoresheet midway through the second period to record his first first goal of the 2026-27 season. Without the puck, he played a strong role defensively en route to Carolina's first shutout of the season. Overall, the 31-year-old blueliner is up to seven points, 12 PIM, 24 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, 14 hits and 25 blocked shots across 13 appearances this season. His all-around play style and usage from a top-four defensive pairing make Walker a viable fantasy option in leagues that value category coverage. He's also quietly on pace for a new career high in points if he can maintain his current pace, solidifying him as an enticing fantasy option to snag off the waiver wire.