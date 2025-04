Walker scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Walker ended a five-game point drought with the opening tally 6:14 into this contest. The 30-year-old's six shots Wednesday matched his season high. He's up to five goals, 15 points, 128 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 77 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 74 outings in a third-pairing role.