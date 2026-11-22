Walker scored a goal on five shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.

Walker ended his six-game goal drought with the tally. The 32-year-old defenseman has supplied a bit more offense than expected while seeing steady top-four minutes. He's up to four goals, eight assists, 47 shots on net, 29 hits, 44 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 23 appearances. He's tracking toward a career year, though it's his well-rounded offerings that give him some fantasy appeal.