Walker scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Walker celebrated his 500th NHL appearance by extending Carolina's lead to 4-1 late in the second period, scoring just 41 seconds after Alexander Nikishin. The defenseman also contributed a blocked shot as the Hurricanes extended their point streak to seven games. While his offensive production remains secondary to his defensive responsibilities, this performance, and the fact that he's now scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season, offers encouragement for fantasy managers in deeper formats. He's up to five goals on the season.