Walker scored two goals, including a shorthanded one, on five shots in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Jets.

Walker opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period before adding his second tally midway through the second. The defenseman doubled his season goal total to three while recording his first two-goal game with Carolina. Although Walker's offensive production is typically limited, this performance highlights his ability to contribute occasional scoring bursts, making him worth monitoring in deeper fantasy formats. Don't expect consistency in the scoring column from Walker, though -- he has cracked the scoresheet in just five of his 16 appearances so far this season.