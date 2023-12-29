Aho recorded four assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

The 26-year-old helped set up Andrei Svechnikov for all three tallies in his hat trick, plus one of Jesper Fast's two. Aho has erupted for eight points in the last two games and has four multi-point performances in the last nine, piling up six goals and 17 points over that blistering stretch. On the season, Aho's delivered 14 goals and 39 points through 33 contests.