Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Another multi-point effort
Aho scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 21-year-old has kicked off the new year with back-to-back two-point performances, a step up from the 13 points (eight goals, five assists) he scored through 13 games in December. Aho now has an impressive 16 goals and 43 points, leading the Hurricanes in both categories, in 40 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Tallies four points•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stars on special teams•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Maintaining point-per-game pace•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Prepared for move back to center•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scoring at point-per-game pace•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Looking to extend point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...