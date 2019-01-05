Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Another multi-point effort

Aho scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 21-year-old has kicked off the new year with back-to-back two-point performances, a step up from the 13 points (eight goals, five assists) he scored through 13 games in December. Aho now has an impressive 16 goals and 43 points, leading the Hurricanes in both categories, in 40 games.