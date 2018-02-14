Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Another multi-point showing in win

Aho scored a goal and added two power-play assists during Tuesday's 7-3 win over Los Angeles.

The sophomore continues to pad the point column, as he's now up to 21 goals and 25 assists through 53 games. Additionally, the 20-year-old winger is likely just scratching the surface of his offensive potential. Aho might be underrated in some fantasy circles, so it's not out of the question to check on his availability. He's going to make an impact for years to come.