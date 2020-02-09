Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Another two-point effort
Aho scored a goal on six shots and served up an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Aho has been a goal machine lately with six tallies in his last five outings. He reached a couple of seasonal milestones Saturday -- his assist was his 50th point, and the goal was his 30th score. With 51 points, 164 shots and a plus-11 rating through 55 games, the Finn is in fine form and should be in fantasy lineups consistently.
