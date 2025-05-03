Aho (personal) participated in Saturday's practice after missing Friday's session, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Aho returned to the top line during Saturday's practice, and he will be ready for Game 1 against Washington on Tuesday in the second round of the playoffs. Aho has three goals and eight points through five outings this postseason after producing 29 tallies and 45 assists across 79 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.
