Aho (lower body) is in Friday's lineup against Philadelphia, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Aho will suit up for the first time since Dec. 6 after missing the last seven games. The 25-year-old forward has 11 goals and 27 points through 26 games this season. He'll immediately jump back into his usual top-six role Friday on a line with Seth Jarvis and Teuvo Teravainen.