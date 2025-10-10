Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Bags two apples in season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho generated two primary assists, including one on the power play, in 21:39 of ice time during Thursday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.
Both of Aho's helpers came in the final frame, as he set up goals by K'Andre Miller and Seth Jarvis, the latter of which ended up being the game-winner. The 28-year-old Aho could be in line for his best season yet, as he's being flanked by free-agent addition Nikolaj Ehlers, along with Seth Jarvis, on the top line. Aho also managed 4:51 of ice time with the man advantage Thursday, so he should have plenty of opportunities to rack up points in 2025-26.
