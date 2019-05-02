Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Big effort in Game 3 win
Aho scored a goal and an assist during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.
He notched the only helper on Justin Williams' game-winner midway through the third period, then put home the second of Carolina's two empty-netters to close things out. Aho had been held scoreless through the first two games of the second round, but after this performance the 21-year-old now has three goals and seven points through 10 postseason contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Point streak snapped•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Gets back in goal column•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Notches 82nd point•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Closing in on 80-point campaign•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Carries offense in loss to Bruins•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...