Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Big effort in Game 3 win

Aho scored a goal and an assist during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.

He notched the only helper on Justin Williams' game-winner midway through the third period, then put home the second of Carolina's two empty-netters to close things out. Aho had been held scoreless through the first two games of the second round, but after this performance the 21-year-old now has three goals and seven points through 10 postseason contests.